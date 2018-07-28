Championship game back on for youth baseball after league mishandles money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- The season for hundreds of youth baseball players was cut short, after the league mishandled thousands of dollars. But on Saturday there was a silver lining that let the boys have their finish.

With the crack of a bat, the championship game back is in full swing for hundreds of boys who’s season suddenly stopped.

“It was just done. Like nothing. My son was so bummed,” parent, Cheryl Kloeckner said.

The Thornton Baseball Association was unable to pay umpires the $12 thousand dollars they owed and claimed to have run out of money. Current members said it’s unclear where the money went – all this just hours before the most anticipated game of the season.

“I’m a teacher. I work for kids. Seeing kids disappointed, hurts me,” mother, Kristy Thomson said.

Thomson felt betrayed. Her son and so many others were forced to walk away without a finish.

“Darrel my owner and I looked at each other and said, no, this can’t happen,” Tim Watts, District Manager for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop said.

Thomson reached out to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. Watts and the owner wrote a check out for $2500 dollars which made the last game possible.

“They needed awards, what I was told, needed a field and they needed to get umpires. It means a lot that we could help these kids finish what they started. If they wouldn’t have been able to finish they would not have wanted to play next year,” Watts said.

The Problem Solvers learned the TBA board president has resigned, now the interim president, Mark Gonzales, is putting a plan in place to pay back umpires, initiate annual audits and investigate what went wrong. Gonzales said only the former president had access to financial records.

FOX 31: “A lot of parents want to know what happened to the money – the $200 dollars they paid at the beginning of the season?”

Mark Gonzales: “So that’s something that’s still being looked into honestly right now. But we hope to give answers in an upcoming community meeting. We’re still putting the plan together, but the meeting will be the second week of August.”

FOX31: “What confidence or reassurance can you offer parents for next year?”

Mark Gonzales: “Going forward, we’re going to have a board that’s unified and accountable and transparent and being honest and providing the best possible product for kids with monthly reporting - that’s going to be public information.”

As for Thomson and that local Taco Shop, they helped turn a strike-out season into a home run.

“I hope it sends a message to these kids that baseball is awesome. Parents can make mistakes and we can fix them,” Thomson said.

