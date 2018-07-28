Aurora police, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office host ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- It's almost time for the kids to go back to school. Saturday morning a group of kids from Aurora and Arapahoe County got all the supplies they need thanks to a group of police officers and a host of different sponsors.

More than 100 kids were paired with a local officer on a shopping trip at Walmart to get ready for school.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to come together as a community to get the things that these kids need," Sergeant Michael Pitrusu with Aurora Police Department said.

The kids shopped for supplies and clothes, some even had left over money for toys. They all got a $200 gift card to spend.

“It’s great to build some relationships outside," Sgt. Pitrusu said.

“It’s nervous because you don’t really know the person, but then when you get to know them it’s fun," Sixth grader Morgan Sayre said.

This is the third year the police department has partnered with sponsors for the event and the kids love it.