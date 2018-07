Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- An officer was involved in a shooting near the area of E. 64th and Federal Boulevard in Aurora Saturday night, according to a tweet from Aurora Police.

One suspect was shot; his condition is unknown. No officers were injured.

