Another round of afternoon storms, severe weather ahead for Saturday

DENVER — Foggy conditions will linger across the Front Range through the mid-morning hours, with sunshine making an appearance by lunchtime Saturday.

Showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible Saturday afternoon and evening across the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Storms will first start over the foothills around lunchtime, push through the Denver metro area during the heart of the afternoon, then head out east towards the plains.

Severe concerns remain similar to Friday, with 70+ mph wind gusts, golf ball size hail and very heavy rain the main concern. A brief isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out for the plains.

Soggy Sunday

Storms will slowly clear out overnight as temperatures drop into the 50s to start the day on Sunday. Expect a cloudy day to end our weekend, keeping temperatures only in the 70s as daytime highs. Showers and thunderstorms will return by the lunchtime and afternoon hours, but due to the clouds and cooler temperatures, the severe concerns will be slightly lower to end our weekend. Damaging wind and quarter size hail will still be possible with any storms that form Sunday.

We will have one more day of storms to kick off our work week on Monday as temps max out in the mid-70s. Drier air will start to filter into the region by Tuesday and Wednesday, offering a brief break from the stormy weather for the Front Range. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out for the mountains during the middle of the week.

The afternoon storms will return to end our week on Thursday and Friday as temperatures bounce back into the upper 80s and low 90s.

