Woman can’t catch a break: Separate storms destroy both of her vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As storms continue to move through Colorado, some people are still trying to pick up the pieces from the last downpour.

One Denver woman now has no transportation, after she lost both her vehicles all because of weather related events during the past month.

“It’s just been a really drastic three weeks," Jean Mulhall said.

It all started back in April, when she bought a brand new Kia. Then things started to escalate in July.

“A huge lightning bolt hit and it hit this tree, and I watched it come down the tree, and then it transferred over to the antenna on the white Kia," Mulhall said. "Then transferred out the body of the vehicle, out all four tires, creating like potholes in the road.”

In a matter of moments, Mulhall's new car was fried. It won't even start anymore and is in the shop now.

She was then left with another car, still a little dented from the 2017 hail storm.

“This was that fall-back vehicle that was going to be my son’s because he’s 16," Mulhall said.

The backup vehicle is now damaged too, just a couple of weeks after the lightning incident.

“Heard crazy noise out front," Mulhall said. “A limb way up high literally crashed and fell onto the vehicle making a huge noise, and destroyed the vehicle.”

Weather is to blame once again. Mulhall says a big gust of wind came through.

“Just really sad, just kind of emotional, I know it’s just vehicles, but it’s how the kid gets to school, it’s how we would get to our jobs.”

With no way to get to work or move the kids from place to place, things just keep crashing down for Mulhall.

“I’m actually a huge car, like I’m a NASCAR fan, like I love cars, but I don’t think they love me," Mulhall said.

Through it all she still finds a way to laugh, but Mulhall says she feels like she just can't catch a break.