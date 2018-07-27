Video shows beatdown at McDonald’s after customer throws milkshake at employee

LAS VEGAS — A brutal video spreading online shows an argument at a McDonald’s restaurant turn into a beating of a customer.

Marie Dayag, who posted the video, lives in Las Vegas, but it’s not known exactly where the incident happened.

“So this happened at McDonald’s … the lady asked for a water cup and supervisor shut down the soda machine because she wasn’t letting her get a free soda,” Dayag wrote.

In the video, a woman is seen throwing what appears to be a milkshake at an employee, followed by a tray.

The employee then attacks her and starts throwing punches. Another employee joins in.

She then picks up the woman and throws her over a nearby table as other employees and a customer try to break up the fight.

After a pause fighting breaks out again and the employee throws the woman over another table before the footage ends.