Tornado touches down on Plains east of Denver

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The National Weather Service said there have been multiple reports of a confirmed tornado from a large storm east of the Denver area.

The NWS said the tornado was spotted 9 miles northeast of Deer Trail near U.S. Highway 36 and the Adams-Arapahoe County Line. It was moving southeast.

A number of tornado warnings issued for parts of Arapahoe, Adams, Morgan and Washington Counties.

Spotters are reporting a tornado about 9 miles Northeast of Deer Trail near US36 and the Adams/Arapahoe County line, moving slowly southeast. Tornado warning remains in effect for this area. Take cover now! #COwx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 27, 2018

Margaret Nelson, a viewer from Elizabeth, took a photo of what appears to be a tornado from her home. It is unclear whether that tornado is the same one confirmed by the NWS.

