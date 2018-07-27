Tornado touches down on Plains east of Denver

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The National Weather Service said there have been multiple reports of a confirmed tornado from a large storm east of the Denver area.
The NWS said the tornado was spotted 9 miles northeast of Deer Trail near U.S. Highway 36 and the Adams-Arapahoe County Line. It was moving southeast.
A number of tornado warnings issued for parts of Arapahoe, Adams, Morgan and Washington Counties.
Margaret Nelson, a viewer from Elizabeth, took a photo of what appears to be a tornado from her home. It is unclear whether that tornado is the same one confirmed by the NWS.
View our full Pinpoint Weather forecast by clicking here.AlertMe