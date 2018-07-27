Storm flips UPS truck, tears off a roof in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY — Strong storms on the Plains east of Denver caused damage in rural parts of Arapahoe County.

Winds flipped a UPS delivery truck at the intersection of Arapahoe County Roads 181 and 38. A nearby roof also sustained heavy damage.

The intersection is 8 miles south of Byers and 10 miles west of Deer Trail in a rural part of the county.

The National Weather Service issued several Tornado Warnings for the Plains east of the Denver area.

At least one tornado was confirmed in the area.