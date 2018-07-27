Severe storms possible for parts of Front Range, Plains; Tornado Watch issued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Showers and thunderstorms will push east across metro Denver and the Front Range Friday evening. The storms will have the same threat as the last several days: lightning, wind, hail and heavy rain. The strongest storms should move east of the area by 9 p.m. A few lingering showers may be possible until midnight.

On the eastern Plains (east of Denver International Airport and Limon), there is a threat for larger hail, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. The storms could last there until midnight before ending, so be prepared to seek shelter should a severe storm head your way during the evening.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for the following Colorado counties: Adams, Arapahoe, Cheyenne, Elbert, Kit Carson, Larimer, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld and Yuma.

Several Wyoming, Kansas and Nebraska counties are included in the watch as well. NWS said about 3.8 million people live in the affected counties. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. Friday.

We will have more strong to severe storms possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday is looking stormy, with more widespread showers and thunderstorms. We will also have to deal with these same late-day storms on Monday.

We will finally get a break from the pounding storms with much drier days beginning Tuesday and lasting through the week.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.