Severe storms possible across Front Range, eastern Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Scattered storms are possible again on Friday afternoon in Colorado. Storms could be strong to severe along parts of the Front Range and on the Plains.

Denver will see partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 86 degrees.

Clouds will build in during the afternoon as scattered storms roll off the foothills and onto the Front Range.

Scattered storms are possible in the Denver metro area and along the Interstate 25 corridor from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parts of Denver and Fort Collins are under a marginal risk for severe storms in the afternoon.

The eastern Plains are under a slight risk and an enhanced risk on the northeast Plains.

Large hail, gusty winds, heavy rainfall and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

High temperatures will be in the 80s on Saturday with a 30 percent chance of afternoon storms. Denver will cool to the 70s with a 60 percent chance of storms on Sunday.

Scattered storms are still possible on Monday before drier weather moves in on Tuesday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.