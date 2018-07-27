Person may be living in parked car in Denver neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- What do you do if a car parks in front of your home for several days, with someone living in it?

This story came to our attention through one of our producers who noticed an abandoned vehicle in front of her home … and neighbors began complaining.

The car first appeared at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Pearl Street on Monday.

Its windows rolled down. Sunroof open … even through the rain.

Inside the late model Corolla, a person’s belongings, and a man who we’re told often spends the night in the front seat.

Cars are not allowed to park in one spot along this street for more than 72 hours.

While some neighbors say they are not bothered by the parked car, others say it’s unsettling.

One woman who asked not to be identified said, “Oh absolutely. I’ve seen the person sleeping in it on numerous occasions with the windows all down.”

Denver Police were called and issued an abandoned vehicle warning Wednesday.

Officers tell FOX31 if it’s not moved … it will be towed Saturday afternoon.

Neighbors tell us its driver has had outbursts and comes and goes throughout the day.

Another neighbor said the driver has used a nearby alley as a restroom and that many women were afraid of the man who comes and goes from the car at all hours.

Denver police told us an officer and clinician have attempted to reach the driver and offer assistance accessing any necessary services should he have special needs.

For now, Neighbors just want the car gone.

Police say concerned citizens should always call them if they see a vehicle they are concerned about. Public Works says you can also call the 311 line and report an abandoned car.