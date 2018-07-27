Old House Vintage Market Pop Up!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Old House Vintage Market is partnering up with Centerra Retail Shops and popping up INDOORS

at the Marketplace at Centerra in Loveland, CO! Make plans NOW to join them for the best in antique, vintage, salvage, upcycled and handmade merchandise presented to you by all your very favorite small creative businesses from Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah, Wyoming, Texas and more!

The Details:

Friday Night Shopping, July 27, 2018 5pm to 9pm

All Saturday Shopping, July 28, 2018 9am to 4pm

http://oldhousevintagemarket.com/summer-ohvm/