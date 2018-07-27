Longest total lunar eclipse of 21st century coming Friday — but not in U.S.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century.

The so-called “blood moon” Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon.

The total eclipse will last 1 hour and 43 minutes, with the entire event lasting closer to four hours.

The lunar eclipse happens during daylight hours for those in the Western Hemisphere, so people in North America will miss it.

North America, much of the Pacific Ocean and most of the Arctic won’t see a thing. The entire United States won’t be able to see a full lunar eclipse again until January.

The partial eclipse begins at 12:24 p.m. MDT with the full eclipse going from 1:30 p.m. to 3:13 p.m. The partial eclipse ends at 4:19 p.m. The moon does not rise in Denver until 8:22 p.m.

“The moon is not always in perfect alignment with the sun and the Earth, so that is why we do not get a lunar eclipse every lunar cycle,” said Brad Tucker, an astronomer with the Australian National University’s Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics.

“You will see the sunrise and sunset of the Earth lighting up the surface of the Moon — over 350,000 kilometers away. If you were on the Moon, you would see a total solar eclipse as the Earth would be blocking the Sun.”

In a special treat, Mars is in opposition on Friday — meaning the planet and the sun will be on exact opposite sides of the Earth and will shine its best.

Mars is also at its closest approach to Earth this week since 2003, making it appear bigger and brighter.