Electric scooters return to Denver streets under new plan with 8 companies

DENVER -- Electric scooters will be back on the streets of Denver on Friday after the city reached agreement with companies after a lot of drama the past two months.

The scooters first hit the streets in May and the troubles began when riders rode them anywhere up and down streets and parked them anywhere, sometimes leaving them in the middle of sidewalks.

The city seized hundreds of the scooters, dishing out thousands of dollars in fines and ordered the companies to pull the plug on their operations.

Now, both sides have agreed to the guidelines that will help Denver reach its goal of reducing the number of vehicles on the city's streets.

"Current city ordinance and state law classify scooters as toy vehicles so they are required to ride them on the sidewalks," said Heather Burke with Denver Public Works.

"They are prohibited to ride on street or bike lanes. And when you ride on sidewalks, they have to watch their speed and yield to pedestrians.

"Denver is excited to test the new mobility options to see if this can help the city meet its goal to enhance transit and bus use around the city."

Eight companies are part of the new plan. They will deploy more than 2,000 scooters on the streets over the coming months.

The public can comment on the plan at the city's website.