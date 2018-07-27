Colorado farmer loses entire crop to hail storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- It’s a sad reality of growing corn in Colorado; there is always a chance for a catastrophic hail storm in the summer.

After years of hearing stories of other farmers, Farmer Matt Hulstrom was hit Wednesday.

“It’s the worst storm that I’ve had,” Hulstrom said from his now destroyed corn field Friday.

Hulstrom’s farm is located in Broomfield off of York Street.

He lost over 200 acres of corn when hail pelted his crop Wednesday. Facebook video shows how powerful the storm hit the area.

“To lose it in about 15 minutes it is tough - it’s all gone,” Hulstrom added.

Hulstrom estimates his crop was worth anywhere between $150,000-$200,000.

While insurance will help pay for what was put in the ground - like seeds and water - it will not account for Hulstrum’s estimated profit. He estimates a loss of $50,000 when it is all said and done.

“As a farmer you should always save so we got some savings that will keep us going to next year,” Hulstrom added.

As for help - the Hulstrom’s don’t want anything, knowing full well it’s the risk you take when you farm.

“We just pick up and start over and hope next year it gets better,” Vicki Hulstrom, Matt’s wife, added.

The Hulstrom’s plan on using the now destroyed crops for fertilizer for next year's crop.