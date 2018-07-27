City of Englewood responds to concerns after storm caused deadly flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The city of Englewood responded Friday to concerns over the deadly flooding and damage from Tuesday's storms.

Rachael Haber only intended to stay a few minutes when she stopped by the basement apartment of a traveling friend to check on her pet cat in the 4600 block of Acoma Street.

While she was there Tuesday, a small but intense storm hit the area south of Denver, unleashing a torrent of rain that rushed through streets and backyards while flooding basements.

Officials say the 32-year-old Haber got trapped and drowned.

Residents are concerned and critical about what the call faulty storm drains in the neighborhood.

Englewood city leaders issued a lengthy response Friday regarding what happened and the current situation.

You can read the response here.

The city says it has crews out and about assessing the damage and it admits there is a lot of work to be done. Englewood leaders are looking into state and federal options to get recovery help.