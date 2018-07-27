Bear caught in storm drain freed when manhole cover lifted in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities freed a bear that got caught in a storm drain for about an hour on Thursday in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Utilities workers and Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region workers arrived to the residential neighborhood Thursday to work out a strategy to get the bruin out.

With no obvious exit available, @CSUtilities is responding to open a manhole cover above the Barre in hopes it will climb out. Then @COParksWildlife officers will haze the bear in hopes of scaring it away from this neighborhood and back into the forest. pic.twitter.com/qoUoSH7ZYC — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 26, 2018

They didn’t want to handle it because they would have to tag it and it would be euthanized if tagged again.

Wildlife officials harassed the bear by firing a nonlethal rubber slug while utility workers opened a manhole.

About 6 minutes after the manhole cover was removed, out came the bear, estimated to be 3 to 4 years old and about 250 lb. An @COParksWildlife officer fired a non-lethal rubber slug at the bear as officers chased it into an open space behind this #ColoradoSprings neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/F4f6FEcFI9 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 26, 2018

The bear, estimated to be about 250 pounds, climbed out and was chased away.