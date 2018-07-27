Aurora dedicates memorial to theater shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo.-- This is a time for people to remember, mourn, but also celebrate the lives of those ripped from the Aurora community too soon.

Friday evening, hundreds coming together outside the Aurora Municipal Center at the memorial garden for the dedication of a memorial for those injured and who lost their lives in the Aurora theater shooting six years ago.

83 white cranes are scattered across the garden, with 13 in the center flying in a column up towards the sky. Those cranes’ wings are translucent to symbolize the lives lost, 12 plus one unborn child.



“This greater Denver area knows this tragedy all too well,” said Tom Teves. His son Alex was killed that tragic night.

Loved ones and families stood tall Friday, thanking the community for the help and support over the years. The community bond growing stronger year after year.



“A lot of laughs, a lot fo hugs,” former Chief Dan Oats said. “And friendships that came out of this terrible tragedy.”

The funding for the sculpture put together by the non-profit 7/20 Memorial Foundation.

“My prayer is that this memorial fulfills the purpose for which it was created,” said sculptor Douwe Blumberg. “For wrestling and for healing. For questioning for closure. For grieving and for peace.”