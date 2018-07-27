Arvada police: 2 missing siblings found safe, third not in danger

ARVADA, Colo. — The three children reported missing in Arvada Friday morning are no longer in danger, according to police. The two youngest children were at a relative’s house. The third — a 14-year-old — is considered a runaway and is not in danger, the Arvada Police Department said.

Syncere DeHerrera, 6, Gensesis Gonzalez, 10, and Inez Gonzalez, 14, had last been seen Thursday morning. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said their mother came home at 6:30 a.m. Friday and discovered the front door unlocked and all three children gone.

The three had left with some personal items from the bathroom and the family dog. The dog’s leash and water dish were also missing.

“Detectives will continue to investigate and look into the children’s future welfare,” APD said in a press release Friday afternoon.