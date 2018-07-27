Adaptive wake surfing tour coming to Colorado

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A program designed to help people with physical challenges wake surf is coming to the Denver area.

The free clinic will take place on Aug. 26 at Standley Lake in Westminster. It is aimed at people with “limb loss and limb difference and other physical challenges,” according to organizers.

The clinic is appropriate for all ages and experience levels, including those who have never tried wake surfing before.

According to FOX17 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, one of the instructors, Lexi Youngberg, is a below-knee amputee. She said her goal is to make the low-impact sport of wake surfing accessible to every adaptive athlete.

All boats and equipment will be provided at the event.

“There will be professional instructors on each boat to help each rider achieve their goals,” organizers said on Facebook.

There will also be certified prosthetists orthotists and physical therapists at the clinic.

The event will take place on Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Spots can be reserved by clicking here.