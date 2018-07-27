3 siblings reported missing in Arvada, might be with Denver runaway

ARVADA, Colo. — Three sibling juveniles were reported missing in Arvada on Friday morning, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Syncere DeHerrera, 6, Gensesis Gonzalez, 10, and Inez Gonzalez, 14, were last seen on Thursday morning.

The CBI said their mother came home at 6:30 a.m. and discovered the front door unlocked and all three children gone.

The three left with some personal items from the bathroom and the family dog. The dog’s leash and water dish were also missing.

They might be with Josias Rivera, who is a runaway from Denver and a friend of Inez Gonzalez. They all might be on foot or on RTD lines.

Inez Gonzalez is described as white, 5-foot-6 and 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Genesis Gonzalez is described as Hispanic, 4-foot-5 and 91 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a loose, gray sweater.

DeHerrera is described as Hispanic, 3-foot-6 and 75 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. The child was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a blue gray-striped shirt.

There was no description or photo of Rivera released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the CBI at 303-239-4211 or the the Arvada Police Department.