2 rescued from early-morning house fire in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — Two people were pulled from a burning home early Friday morning, the Arvada Fire Protection District said.

The fire was reported just about 2:50 a.m. near West 64th Avenue and Lee Street when a neighbor called to report smelling smoke.

Firefighters had to comb the neighborhood searching for the fire. Once they found it, they went into an offensive strategy and had it out by 3:45 a.m.

One person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, while a second person was treated at the scene. Their names, ages and gender were not released.

There was extensive damage inside the home, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.