2 men rescue girl from fast-moving water in Grand Junction irrigation canal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Two men rescued a girl from the fast-moving water of an irrigation canal in western Colorado.

Firefighters in Grand Junction say the men spotted the child in the Grand Valley Canal shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. One man jumped in, grabbed her and held her up while treading water.

Fire department spokesman Dirk Clingman says the other man, who was half in the water, helped keep them both afloat.

Clingman tells The Daily Sentinel the men got the child out of the water, but they were exhausted and were “just kind of clinging on for dear life” to the edge of the canal.

Firefighters pulled them out of the water.

Clingman says the men saved the girl’s life. He did not know their names or whether they knew the girl.