Work continues to repair massive sinkhole in Sheridan

SHERIDAN, Colo. -- Work is continuing on Thursday on a massive sinkhole in Sheridan.

Torrential rain has not helped crews trying to make repairs and get Oxford Avenue at Natches Court open again.

On Wednesday, after about four hours of digging with giant machines, the SUV that plunged into the sinkhole during a thunderstorm on Tuesday was finally pulled out.

It was about 20 feet down, covered with mud and debris.

The woman who was driving, Ashley Marisch, was able to get out just before her Toyota RAV4 was gobbled up. And she's thankful for the help she got from a stranger.

“Man came over and said you need to get out of your car," Marisch said. "I thought it was a big pothole. I didn’t expect for it to be a sinkhole. And then the right side of the car went down and then I was able to get out.

"Very scary, very surreal. I just keep thinking about the person who helped me out."

There is no word on when eastbound Oxford will reopen. Crews said repairs could take two to three days.