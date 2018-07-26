Woman suspected of burning Civic Center artwork arrested

DENVER — Denver Fire Department investigators say they have arrested a woman suspected of burning part of an art installation in Civic Center Park.

Authorities say the Wednesday morning fire caused significant damage to the “Tree of Transformation,” the first part of an art installation called “Art in the Park,” according to the Civic Center Conservancy. The piece consists of a piano with a metal structure branching overhead.

Video footage of the fire was provided by Denver Parks and Recreation to DFD and the Denver Police Department. After reviewing the footage, fire investigators decided there was enough probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for a person of interest.

DPD officers picked up Amanda Marie Failla, 28, around 6 p.m. Wednesday. DFD investigators were notified and then arrested Failla on investigation of second-degree arson.

“Every day we work with our city partners to ensure we provide the best services to our community.” said DFD Chief Eric Tade. “We are happy our combined efforts allowed us to make an arrest in this fire.”

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.