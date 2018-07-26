Woman struck, killed by Cheyenne Frontier Days train identified

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The woman who was struck and killed by the Cheyenne Frontier Days train has been identified.

The Adams and Broomfield Counties Coroner’s Office said Kelly Yarish, 56, of Brighton, was struck at the intersection of 124th Avenue and Highway 85 near Henderson on Saturday night.

She died of multiple blunt force injuries in the accident about 7:45 p.m.

Union Pacific’s Locomotive 844 was running the 15-car train, which carries people to and from Denver and Cheyenne, Wyoming, for the annual festival.

The train was returning to Denver when Yarish was hit.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Yarish was trying to take photos of the train from the tracks when she was struck.