Woman says Westminster fire victim who died saved her life

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- The two women who died in the Westminster apartment fire early Sunday morning have been identified.

The Adams and Broomfield Counties Coroner’s Office said the victims were Lea Hamel, 41, of Venice, Florida, and Margaret Kelly, 58, of Westminster.

A woman who survived the fire says one of the women who died ... saved her life.

Margaret Kelly is now called a hero by so many people in her community. Her daughter-in-law says she's alive because Kelly woke her up in the middle of the night and alerted her that the building they lived in was up in flames.

“It just all happened so quick," fire survivor Danae Morales said.

Through all the pain, the story of bravery now rises from the ashes.

“She saved mine and mothers life," Morales said.

“I believe Margaret is my guardian angel, she saved me and my mom," Morales said. "I could never express how much I love her and I could never thank her enough for giving me another opportunity to be here, to have my mom here.”

Morales, noticeably emotional, goes on to say, "She gave me that opportunity to still be here with my mom and she loved us enough to not just jump out herself.”

Morales is still raspy from smoke inhalation. She tells FOX31 that last Sunday morning, she was sleep, and so was her mother. Morales says all of a sudden Kelly ran to wake them up.

Morales said, “There’s a fire we need to get out we need to get out, we ran to the window, she said we needed to jump, we tried going out the front door, but the smoke was already too big.”

Morales and her mom both jumped from the third floor. They were both sent to the hospital with critical injuries. Kelly, somehow didn't make it out.

Morales said, “She was trying to throw things out the window, and took them like 10 minutes before like 2 firefighters went out they pulled her out, they came out with her."

Morales says she'll be forever thankful for her mother-in-law.

“She showed us how to stay strong even when it was hard," Morales said.

Morales describes Kelly as a happy woman, who loved her job.

Along with hospital bills and funeral costs, the family lost everything they owned in the deadly fire. If you want to help them, a GoFundMe page has been established.