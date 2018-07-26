WHEELS & WISHES 2018!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to experience the thrill and excitement of riding in the world’s greatest cars? Exotics, classics, muscle cars, imports and more - the best of the best, and you’ll find them all at Wheels & Wishes! Make-A-Wish Colorado and Colorado National Speedway have partnered to host a car show with a twist: the chance to ride in the cars on the Speedway track!

TIME

Sunday, August 5th from 10 AM-3 PM

LOCATION

Colorado National Speedway

4281 County Road 10

Dacono, CO 80514

ADMISSION

Purchase at entrance to the event

$10 for adult admission (includes 5 drawing tickets)

Children 12 and under are free

Click here for more Details