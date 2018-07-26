Westminster apartment victim died saving others, friends say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Loved ones are remembering 41-year-old Lea Hamel— one of two women killed in a Westminster apartment fire on Sunday. Friends called Lea a selfless person who would help anyone in need. They said she died saving lives while warning people of the fire.

“We’re all heartbroken,” Lea’s friend Sam Taki said. “We’re all devastated. It doesn’t seem real.”

Lea, who used to live in Colorado, had moved to Florida but was back in the Centennial state visiting friends the night of the deadly fire.

“Lea was like the auntie that stepped in and was always there for my other friend and her daughter,” Judy Techmanski told FOX31.

As flames tore through the building, Lea managed to alert her friend and her friend’s daughter— saving their lives.

“She got the two people out she was staying with, and once she made sure they were out instead of going behind them, she went back in and ... that’s her,” friend Lyn Welch said.

Part of Lea’s legacy will be her commitment to special needs children. She taught them how to ride horses, according to friends.

“She did die a hero,” Techmanski said. “I’ll always remember her that way.”

The single mom and daughter who were able to escape were still in a hospital being treated for severe burns as of late Thursday.