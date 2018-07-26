Restaurants receiving report card ‘Fs’ throw away hundreds of pounds of food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

McCarthy’s Sports Bar and Grill

The Aurora restaurant’s dumpster was full after their May inspection when the health inspector found the following food at the wrong temperature:

50 pounds of cheese

55 pounds of wings

20 pounds beef

20 pounds tomatoes

12 pounds green chili

8 pounds beans

All the food was being held at more than 41 degrees and was thrown out.

The restaurant sent the following comment:

“The owner, management and employees of McCarthy’s Sports Bar and Grill are extremely grateful for the inspection that took place. It pointed out deficiencies we were unaware of and allowed us to immediately correct them as proven by the reinspection that took place 48 hours later and passed. We are committed to providing a safe and clean atmosphere for our cherished customer.”

McCarthy’s is located at 15350 East Smoky Hill Road.

Catfish Haven of Denver

Denver inspectors cited the restaurant for 14 critical violations: eight in May and six in December 2017.

The violations included:

15 dead mice

20 pounds of raw chicken, 10 pounds of Salmon 10 pounds of veggie burgers and 15 pounds of seafood tossed

No sanitizer

Cooks didn’t know food safety

The restaurant did not return our calls or messages, so we stopped by. FOX31’s Erika Gonzalez asked, “They found 15 dead mice inside of your restaurant. Have you done anything to correct that violation?”

An employee said, “Orkin places the little boxes when you find dead mice in the box they are doing their job. Period."

Catfish Haven is on North Tower Road.

Rocko’s Cantina

The “A” goes to Rocko’s in Lakewood for three perfect inspections in a row. You can find Rocko’s Cantina at 6981 West Alaska Drive.

How restaurants appear on the Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

