Photos: Denver Broncos show off new, improved, spectacular training facility

Denver Broncos training camp opens Saturday, and members of the team will get to enjoy a spectacular new training facility at headquarters in Dove Valley.

$9 million worth of new additions and improvements have been made to the facility.

There are new, high-tech meeting rooms. The defense has a room of its own for the first time.

The players’ lounge features a barber chair.

There are new therapy pools and cryo-chambers among the improvements as well.

