Paula’s Picks: Ocean Prime Honored by Wine Spectator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the eleventh year in a row, Ocean Prime has been honored with Wine Spectator's "excellence" award. Executive Chef, Roman Rodriquez, was here with some of the beautiful wines and he's pairing them with wild caught salmon. Ocean Prime is an upscale seafood and steak restaurant that offers fresh, sustainable seafood and high-quality meats, as well as fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.

Ocean Prime is located on the Northeast corner of Larimer Square at 1465 Larimer Street. For reservations, call (303)825-3663.