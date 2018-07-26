Monsoon moisture stays in place with cooler highs in upper 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After some early-morning thunderstorms, conditions will turn sunny through lunch, then afternoon thunderstorms will return to the Denver metro area on Thursday.

The storms will have torrential rainfall, lightning and small hail. Highs will only reach the upper 70s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains can expect a 50 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms with highs of 75 to 85 degrees.

Then the monsoon plume moves out of Colorado until Sunday.

Friday will be more standard with morning sunshine and isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains and across the Front Range. Saturday mirrors Friday.

Sunday features the next surge of monsoon moisture plus a cold front. There could be morning rain and afternoon thunderstorms with highs falling into the 70s.

The 70s stay in place on Monday with morning fog. It will be drier and warmer Tuesday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.