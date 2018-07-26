× Juvenile inmate escapes from custody in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were looking for an escaped juvenile inmate Thursday night.

They said Manuel Andrew Martinez, 17, escaped in the area of U.S. Highway 285 and South Wadsworth Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

5’5″ tall, 100 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who sees him to call 911.

They did not release any other information about the circumstances of his escape from custody.