Hot off the Grill: Grilled Pizzas

Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales shows us how to grill pizzas.
Palisade Peaches & Crème Pizza
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces mascarpone, softened
- 1 (8 ounce) package crème fraiche
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 (1 pound) package refrigerated pizza dough
- 2 peaches, halved, pitted
- 1 cup raspberries
Directions:
- Preheat grill to 450°.
- In a small bowl, beat mascarpone until smooth. Add crème fraiche, vanilla extract, and cinnamon, beat until well combined. Refrigerate until ready to use.
- Stretch or roll dough to a 12 inch circle.
- Brush preheated grill with oil.
- Place dough on grill. Close lid, and cook until crispy and cooked through, approximately 2-3 minutes per side. Remove from grill; set aside.
- Place peach halves, cut sides down, on grill. Close lid, and cook until softened and grill marks have formed, 2-3 minutes. Remove from grill; cut into slices.
- To assemble: spread crème fraiche mixture onto warm crust, top with peach slices and raspberries.
- Cut into slices and serve immediately.
The Modern Margarita Pizza
Ingredients:
- Pre-made pizza dough
- 4 ounce prosciutto sliced thin
- 1 baseball sized ball (1.5 pounds) fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced
- 1 pound cherry tomatoes
- 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 cups arugula
- Red pepper flake to taste
Directions:
- Allow pre-prepared pizza dough to rise according to package instructions.
- Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
- Slice the tomatoes in half or thirds depending on the size. Toss with olive oil and salt and pepper lightly.
- Place the tomatoes onto a piece of tin foil and roast on the grill for 10-15 minutes or until they start to shrink and caramelize. Remove from grill; set aside.
- Roll or stretch your pizza dough to form a round, set aside. (This does not need to be a perfect circle.)
- Use basting brush to gently brush olive oil on the bottom of your pizza dough, and brush the grates of the grill with olive oil.
- Place oiled side of dough directly onto grill. Allow to cook 1-2 minutes, depending on the thickness of your pizza crust.
- Use basting brush to oil the top side of your pizza dough and flip over. Allow to cook 1-2 minutes.
- While the dough is still on the grill, sprinkle with minced garlic, place mozzarella evenly spaced onto the dough, and cover the grill and allow to melt for 1-2 minutes.
- Open grill and top pizza with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and prosciutto.
- Remove pizza from the grill and top with fresh arugula just before serving.
