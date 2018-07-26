Bear on Cherry Creek Trail in Parker

Hot off the Grill: Grilled Pizzas

Posted 12:01 pm, July 26, 2018, by

Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales shows us how to grill pizzas.

Palisade Peaches & Crème Pizza

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces mascarpone, softened
  • 1 (8 ounce) package crème fraiche
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 (1 pound) package refrigerated pizza dough
  • 2 peaches, halved, pitted
  • 1 cup raspberries

Directions:

  1. Preheat grill to 450°.
  2. In a small bowl, beat mascarpone until smooth. Add crème fraiche, vanilla extract, and cinnamon, beat until well combined. Refrigerate until ready to use.
  3. Stretch or roll dough to a 12 inch circle.
  4. Brush preheated grill with oil.
  5. Place dough on grill. Close lid, and cook until crispy and cooked through, approximately 2-3 minutes per side. Remove from grill; set aside.
  6. Place peach halves, cut sides down, on grill. Close lid, and cook until softened and grill marks have formed, 2-3 minutes. Remove from grill; cut into slices.
  7. To assemble: spread crème fraiche mixture onto warm crust, top with peach slices and raspberries.
  8. Cut into slices and serve immediately.

The Modern Margarita Pizza

 

Ingredients:

  • Pre-made pizza dough
  • 4 ounce prosciutto sliced thin
  • 1 baseball sized ball (1.5 pounds) fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced
  • 1 pound cherry tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 cups arugula
  • Red pepper flake to taste

Directions:

 

  1. Allow pre-prepared pizza dough to rise according to package instructions.
  2. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
  3. Slice the tomatoes in half or thirds depending on the size. Toss with olive oil and salt and pepper lightly.
  4. Place the tomatoes onto a piece of tin foil and roast on the grill for 10-15 minutes or until they start to shrink and caramelize. Remove from grill; set aside.
  5. Roll or stretch your pizza dough to form a round, set aside. (This does not need to be a perfect circle.)
  6. Use basting brush to gently brush olive oil on the bottom of your pizza dough, and brush the grates of the grill with olive oil.
  7. Place oiled side of dough directly onto grill. Allow to cook 1-2 minutes, depending on the thickness of your pizza crust.
  8. Use basting brush to oil the top side of your pizza dough and flip over. Allow to cook 1-2 minutes.
  9. While the dough is still on the grill, sprinkle with minced garlic, place mozzarella evenly spaced onto the dough, and cover the grill and allow to melt for 1-2 minutes.
  10. Open grill and top pizza with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and prosciutto.
  11. Remove pizza from the grill and top with fresh arugula just before serving.

 

 

