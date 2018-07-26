Hail, wind and heavy rain return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be more scattered storms Thursday evening as they move from the mountains to the east and pass over metro Denver. The storms are capable of producing heavy rain, lightning, wind and hail. The greatest threat for stronger storms with larger hail is just east of Denver International Airport and onto the Plains. The threat for the metro and the Front Range -- from Fort Collins to Castle Rock -- will last until about 9 p.m. Storms may linger past midnight on the far eastern Plains.

We will have similar scattered storm coverage each afternoon on Friday and Saturday. The same threat of hail, wind and heavy rain is possible with all storms.

Sunday is looking a little more stormy, with a larger area seeing showers and thunderstorms. While the rain is an inconvenience, the area needs the moisture, as we have had a largely dry summer so far.

