Free entry at state parks on August 6 to celebrate Colorado Day

DENVER — People can enjoy free admission to all 41 Colorado state parks on Aug. 6 in honor of Colorado Day.

While the state officially celebrates its anniversary of statehood on Aug. 1, the free admission day will follow a few days later, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Colorado’s statehood was granted in 1876 by President Ulysses S. Grant, making the Centennial State 142 years old.

“Colorado Day is an opportunity to thank all of our residents and visitors for their continued support of Colorado’s state parks,” said Gary Thorson, assistant director for information and education for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Thorson said more than 14 million people visited Colorado state parks in 2017.

While admission will be free on Aug. 6, other fees — like camping — will remain in effect.

To learn more about state parks and find one near you, click here.