Pork Chops on a Stick, Turkey Legs, Funnel Cakes, Carnival rides, and 4-H Fun... the Arapahoe County Fair has all of the things you love about the fair! It also has Craft Beers, Home Brews, and Huge Concerts!

It all kicks off today and runs through Sunday at the Arapahoe County Fair Grounds in Aurora. For tickets and schedules, check out ArapahoeCountyFair.com

You can get tickets for $10 until 4 pm today! hurry because the price goes up at the gate.