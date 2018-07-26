× Drunk and high driver who hit and killed 2 people sentenced to prison

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A man convicted of driving drunk and high when he hit and killed two people on a motorcycle has been sentenced to prison, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Matthew Smith, 58, of Littleton was sentenced by Arapahoe District Judge Ben Leutwyler to 12 years in prison for the Sept. 5, 2016 deaths of Brandon Dobson, 21, and Breona Knight, 20.

There is “no sentence that I can fashion that will fill the hole in the lives of everyone here,” Leutwyler said in court. “This was an entirely preventable tragedy. … It is astounding to me that people drink and drive.”

“Colorado’s weak laws provide no promise of prison for those who pour themselves behind the wheel, drive on our streets, and kill one, two … 10 or more of our innocent neighbors or friends,” District Attorney George Brauchler said.

“There is no truth in sentencing, either. This killer of two can expect to be parole-eligible in fewer than four years. Four years for two young lives. How is that justice?

“I am glad that the families of the victims and this prosecution team were able to extract even this tiny measure of justice for this senseless, avoidable, preventable killing of two young people.”

Smith and a passenger were in a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country minivan going south on Parker Road in Aurora.

Dobson was driving a motorcycle northbound with Knight as a passenger when Smith attempted to turn left onto East Temple Drive.

Prosecutors said Smith failed to yield to oncoming traffic and hit the motorcycle.

Dobson was pronounced dead at Parker Adventist Hospital. Knight was pronounced dead at Medical Center of Aurora South.

A blood test 90 minutes after the crash found Smith had a blood-alcohol content of 0.054 and a presence of cocaine.

Five empty 50 milliliters of peppermint schnapps was found in Smith’s vehicle along with drug paraphernalia.

“Mr. Smith killed my daughter because of his careless decisions,” Knight’s mother told the judge. “He made a choice to drink, do drugs and drive — this was 100 percent preventable.”

Smith was convicted on May 8 of two counts of vehicular homicide DUI, two counts of vehicular homicide reckless driving, two counts of reckless manslaughter and one count of failure to yield right of way.