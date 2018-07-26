× Denver elections director to step down in August

DENVER — The director of elections in Denver is stepping down. The announcement from the city of Denver came Thursday afternoon.

Amber McReynolds and her team are credited with receiving numerous national and international awards for election administration and first-in-the-nation innovations.

I have been blessed to lead an incredibly talented and dedicated team at Denver Elections with a focus on improving the voting experience for all Denverites. Serving the city I love in a field that I am deeply passionate about is what has made my time here so special and inspirational,” McReynolds said in a statement.

She will leave on August 15 to begin work as the executive director of the National Vote at Home Institute and Coalition.