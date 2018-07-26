× Denver Burger Battle

The 2018 Denver Burger Battle will take place at Tivoli Quad Park at the Auraria Campus on Thursday, Aug. 2. The battle, which has raised tens of thousands of dollars for local nonprofits, is expected to welcome 2,000 local burger enthusiasts. The one-night showdown, presented by Team Player Productions, has one simple goal: Determine the best burger in the state. Tickets range from $69 to $125 per person, and can be purchased online at DenverBurgerBattle.com. A team of burger experts and enthusiasts carefully vet and hand select each competing burger, so guests have the chance to taste and vote from an impressive, curated bracket of independently owned restaurants.

