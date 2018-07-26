City of Englewood applying for federal funding to help with flood issue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Days after a woman was killed in a flash flood in Englewood, homeowners say they are still not getting answers from the city about their concerns over the storm drains.

“It went from ankle deep to chest deep within seconds,” Beth Minnick said.

Minnick’s home was submerged in water.

“I look at this and I’m just brought to tears,” Minnick said.

Minnick rents out the duplex as her main source of income and says this is not the first time there has been issues with flooding on the block.

“We know this is a storm drain issue. We know things are not draining properly. It instantly fills with debris. Look at the size of it. Whether its fall spring summer or winter that’s going to clog.”

But Minnick said the city of Englewood is turning a blind eye on the problem.

“I’m seeing a huge lack of responsibility. At least you could come out here inspect the drains and talk to the homeowners. if you’re not at fault you’d be here,” Minnick said.

Other homeowners dealing with flood damage, echo Minnick.

“Been calling the city of Englewood and no one will answer the phone. No one will return a phone call. Nothing. They’re ghosting us,” Hillary Kulkarni said.

The FOX 31 Problem Solvers went straight to the city. A spokeswoman said they are in the process of declaring Englewood a disaster area to get state and federal funding. But when we tried to ask how the money will be used and how often the current drains are cleaned, they did not want to talk.

FOX 31: “The homeowners want answers about the drains and what’s happening with the flooding and the clogging issues. So let’s talk.”

Alison Carney with the city of Englewood: “I can call you. I can call you later.”

FOX 31: “We’re here right now. Just tell me what’s going on?”

They dodged our questions.

FOX 31: “It would take literally two minutes. It’s a chance to show transparency.”

But Carney walked off. Meanwhile as Minnick braces for the next storm, she has no reassurance the basement won’t flood again.

“How do I rent out or sell this house knowing full well someone died over there because of the same issues that could be potential to this property?” Minnick questioned.