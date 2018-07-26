Bear spotted in Parker neighborhood believed to be on Cherry Creek Trail

PARKER, Colo. — A bear was spotted in Parker’s Stroh Ranch subdivision on Thursday afternoon, according to Parker police.

The Parker Police Department posted a video of the bear hopping over a fence and going into someone’s yard. The department says the bear is believed to be on the Cherry Creek Trail.

Video of the bear hopping into a backyard. It is still believed to be on Cherry Creek Trail in Stroh Ranch subdivision. pic.twitter.com/DwgZu3Tjn6 — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) July 26, 2018

The department first posted about the bear at 12:15 p.m., when it said the bear was near Legacy Point Elementary School. It said it had alerted Colorado Parks and Wildlife and asked people to avoid the area.

