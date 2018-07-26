× Arvada man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in January crash

GOLDEN, Colo. — The driver suspected of hitting and killing a man in January 2018 pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide — DUI in Jefferson County District Court on Monday.

Troy Steven Glassford, 39, is accused of running over Nathan Osborn, a 43-year-old father of four, in Arvada on Jan. 10.

The District Attorney’s Office for Jefferson and Gilpin Counties said Glassford was high on meth when he drove up over a sidewalk, through a fence and then a shed before hitting Osborn.

The crash happened near the intersection of Pomona and Quay Drives in Arvada.

In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, Glassford pleaded guilty to one habitual criminal count.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 10. Glassford faces a minimum of 36 years in prison, according to the DA’s office.