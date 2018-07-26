4 mountain lions seen together outside of a home truly a rare sighting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- When United States Army Sergeant Major Andy Davis was capturing the images of four prowling mountain lions on his family‘s porch in Conifer, he wasn’t even scared at all.

Of course, he was inside the house and the big cats were outside. But the images of what appears to be a mama mountain lion and her three cubs are none the less amazing and alarming.

Carnivore curator at the Denver Zoo Matthew Lenyo says cougars will not normally allow themselves to be seen by humans.

So why do these cats feel so comfy on Homo sapien's porch? Lenyo speculates the mother was showing her cubs the ropes, where to eat, sleep and hunt. But that is not usually done at a human's house. Caution is in order he says.

But for Sergeant Major Davis, seeing these cats this close was almost as cool as Ranger school.