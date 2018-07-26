2 women killed in Westminster apartment fire identified

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Two women who were killed in a large apartment fire in Westminster have been identified.

The Adams and Broomfield Counties Coroner’s Office said the victims were Lea Hamel, 41, of Venice, Florida, and Margaret Kelly, 58, of Westminster.

Both women died from fire-related injuries, the coroner’s office said.

They were two of 16 victims in the early-morning fire Sunday at the Westbury Apartments in the 1500 block of West 115th Avenue.

The Westminster Police Department said 14 people were hospitalized. Of those, nine have been treated and released.

Three remain in critical condition. The conditions of the other two who remain in a hospital are unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.