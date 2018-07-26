15,000 signatures for controversial oil and gas ballot measure now missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A controversial oil and gas measure is facing a major setback with just days to go before they must submit valid signatures to the state.

Colorado Rising, a group trying to enact a 2,500 foot setback rule in Colorado, has lost 15,000 signatures.

"To have this company stoop to the level of theft to an issue that is so important to Colorado -- it's sickening," Suzanne Spiegel, a Colorado Rising organizer, said.

Spiegel is alleging Direct Action Partners, a signature gathering firm, left the state with their signatures even though they were paid for their efforts.

State Rep. Joe Salazar has filed a lawsuit to try and get the signatures back.

"We will be going before a judge I have petitioned the court for a rapid turnaround on a hearing," Salazar said at a press conference Thursday.

Direct Action Partners sent FOX31 the following statement:

"This is a run of the mill contract dispute. We are working on a resolution with the campaign. Commenting now would be improper and only serve to sensationalize an ongoing discussion. We're happy to give a statement at the appropriate time."

This is not the only issue Colorado Rising has faced.

For weeks they have posted online videos of hecklers -- showing up when they are trying to gather signatures.

"It's scary - when people are following you around and you are insisting to stop," Anne Lee Foster, an organizer said.

The Oil and Gas Community has denied any coordinated campaign effort.

"I'm not aware of any such effort," Matt Dempsey with Western Wire, a pro energy organization, said.

Dempsey suggest the event Thursday was to rally supporters in an attempt to save a struggling campaign.

"They got a lot of problems they called it a nightmare scenario today," Dempsey said.

The Oil and Gas community is running commercials telling Coloradans to not sign the petition, saying it would threaten jobs and the economy.

Governor Hickenlooper and Congressman Jared Polis, the Democratic Nominee for Governor, have spoken out against a 2500 foot setback in the past.