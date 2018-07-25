Zero donations so far for Trump’s portrait at State Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- President Trump has been in office for over a year and a half. There is still no Presidential portrait of Donald Trump at the Colorado State Capitol.

While it took over three years for President Obama's portrait to appear inside the third floor's "Gallery of President's," FOX31's Political Reporter Joe St. George has confirmed there have been zero donations to help commission a portrait so far.

Jay Seller, who is President of the Colorado Citizens for Culture, confirmed the lack of donations Wednesday.

The Capitol's Gallery of Presidents features portraits commissioned through private donations and not taxpayer dollars. Seller said Obama's portrait was fully fund-raised within the first year of his presidency.

"It makes me feel sad," Steve Barlock, a former candidate for governor and supporter of Trump in Colorado, said.

"I think the word should be put out easily it shouldn't be hard," Barlock said.

"This should be a bipartisan effort to take care of the tradition of our State Capitol," Barlock added.

Barlock is putting blame on the Colorado Citizens for Culture, a group that is collecting the donations. Spurlock said a small white sign on the third floor of the Capitol is hardly a fundraising effort - especially since no website or Go FundMe page is listed.

"They want us to write a check?" Barlock said mockingly.

Pam Foster -- who is part of the Arts for Colorado -- acknowledged by phone her disappointment with the fundraising effort so far -- hoping for a better campaign to raise money in the future.

Inside the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday, tourists did seem to mind the lack of a painting.

"When he starts acting like a President we can start treating him like one," Riley Kavanaugh, a tourist, said.

If you are interested in donating you can send your checks to:

Jay Seller PHD, President

Colorado Citizens For Culture

2001 Lincoln Street Suite 1611

Denver CO 80202

Checks should be made out to Colorado Citizens for Culture -- with Presidential Portrait on the memo line