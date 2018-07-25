Woman dies after being trapped in flooded Englewood basement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A woman who was rescued from a flooded basement during a severe thunderstorm has died, the Englewood Police Department said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of South Acoma Street about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers partially made their way into the basement where the water was rising toward the ceiling.

Officers found the unresponsive woman and lifesaving efforts were started.

She was taken to Swedish Medical Center in critical condition. She died on Wednesday morning.

The woman’s name and age will be released later by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.