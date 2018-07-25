× Woman dies after being trapped in flooded home

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — We now know the name of the woman killed in Tuesday’s torrential rainstorm.

Authorities identified the woman as 32-year-old Rachael Haber. Police say she died in the storm after being trapped in the basement of a home in the 4600 block of South Acoma Street. The autopsy results are consistent with drowning.

A sea of water washed over front porches and flowed down into basements along South Acoma.

“It’s heartbreaking. I just can’t believe it’s true and she’s gone,” Kembra Allen said.

Allen is out of town in California. Her best friend, Rachael Haber, stopped by to feed her cat around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, but Haber got trapped as water from the storm started rising toward the ceiling. Neighbors tried to help.

“My neighbor heard screaming and banging and couldn’t even find the door because the water was so high,” Allen said.

Rescue crews pulled Haber from the basement. She was unresponsive and later died at the hospital.

“I was pushing through the water like this,” Sean Judd said.

Next door, the Judd family also rents out the basement portion of the duplex. They were inside when the storm hit and narrowly escaped.

“The windows broke, and I heard woosh. I yelled get upstairs right now,” Sean Judd said.

Judd said the force of the water made the doors nearly impossible to get through. He went back in to save his brother.

“He got stuck behind the door and we tried to push and it wouldn’t move so I had to break down the door.

“I’m kind of still in shock to be honest,” Hillary Kulkarni said.

Hillary and her husband, Deven, had irreplaceable items in thier basement, including Hillary’s wedding dress. On Wednesday she was sifting through the mess.

“We are trying to get everything pumped out and out of our basement. From our front door all the way to that front door was just water. You couldn’t see anything,” Kulkarni said. “I’m alright, my dog is alright, and my husband is alright … that’s all that matters.”

Most of the folks living along South Acoma don’t have flood insurance. Because the area is not prone to flooding, they did not think it was necessary.

“My insurance just called and said you’re on your own here because you don’t have flood insurance,” Kulkarni said.

For Allen, as she catches a flight back to Colorado, she is working to set up a fundraiser to help with Rachael’s funeral expenses.

“I lost Rachael and my cat and everything. I don’t know how to handle this,” Allen said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Kembra Allen.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Kulkarni family.

